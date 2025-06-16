"Join us for fizz, canapés and arty conversations": Official launch of new gallery in Rugby town centre

An afternoon of fizz, canapes and art is taking place in Rugby town centre this weekend.

The opening of Lorimer Art Gallery, in Regent Street, is being held on Sunday (June 22) from 11am – 4pm.

The new gallery is home to a thoughtfully curated collection of artwork, complemented by a bespoke framing service dedicated to enhancing and preserving your most treasured pieces.

Owner Anna Lorimer said: “We are delighted to invite you to the grand opening of Lorimer Art Gallery & Bespoke Framing, a special event celebrating the next chapter in our story, a fresh new location, an inspiring rebrand, and the official launch of our vibrant new space.

"Guests are invited to pop in for a relaxed afternoon with us of fizz, canapés and arty conversations. Whether you're an art enthusiast, collector, or simply looking for a unique way to spend your Sunday, we would be honoured by your presence.”

Admission is free and families are welcome.

The launch ties in with the Love Rugby Festival which aims to create the borough’s very own summer of love with a packed programme featuring live music, theatre, art, heritage and sport.

The festival aims to create a sense of pride, boost footfall in the town centre and celebrate the borough’s diverse communities.

The Love Rugby Festival looks set to be held from June 20 to July 6, coinciding with Rugby School’s Festival on The Close and Warwickshire Open Studios’ annual Summer Art Weeks festival.

In addition to the programme of cultural and sporting events and activities, the Love Rugby Festival includes a ‘couch to 5k’ fun run through the town centre, finishing at Whitehall Recreation Ground.