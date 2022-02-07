Join West Browich Albion supporters for an evening with former player Peter Odemwingie in Whitnash this month

Former West Browich Albion forward Peter Odemwingie will give a talk to supporters of the club in Whitnash this month.
The event, organised by the Warwick Baggies supporters group, will take place at the Whitnash Sports and Social Club on Thursday February 24 from 7.30pm.
Peter, also a former Nigeria international, will be joined by BBC Midlands Today presenter Mary Rhodes who will be the compere for the event.
The event is free to members of WBAFC and £5 on the door to non-members, however you can join on the night for £10 per year.
All information can be found at www.warwickbaggies.co.uk