Join West Browich Albion supporters for an evening with former player Peter Odemwingie in Whitnash this month

Former West Browich Albion forward Peter Odemwingie will give a talk to supporters of the club in Whitnash this month.

The event, organised by the Warwick Baggies supporters group, will take place at the Whitnash Sports and Social Club on Thursday February 24 from 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter, also a former Nigeria international, will be joined by BBC Midlands Today presenter Mary Rhodes who will be the compere for the event.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Peter Odemwingie of West Bromwich celebrates the third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion at Molineux on February 12, 2012 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The event is free to members of WBAFC and £5 on the door to non-members, however you can join on the night for £10 per year.

All information can be found at www.warwickbaggies.co.uk

BBC Midlands Today presenter Mary Rhodes.