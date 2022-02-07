Join West Browich Albion supporters for an evening with former player Peter Odemwingie in Whitnash this month

The event, organised by the Warwick Baggies supporters club, will take place at the Whitnash Sports and Social Club on February 24

By Oliver Williams
Monday, 7th February 2022, 5:13 pm
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 5:14 pm

Former West Browich Albion forward Peter Odemwingie will give a talk to supporters of the club in Whitnash this month.

The event, organised by the Warwick Baggies supporters group, will take place at the Whitnash Sports and Social Club on Thursday February 24 from 7.30pm.

Peter, also a former Nigeria international, will be joined by BBC Midlands Today presenter Mary Rhodes who will be the compere for the event.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Peter Odemwingie of West Bromwich celebrates the third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion at Molineux on February 12, 2012 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The event is free to members of WBAFC and £5 on the door to non-members, however you can join on the night for £10 per year.

All information can be found at www.warwickbaggies.co.uk

