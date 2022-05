Lillington Nursery and Primary School is holding a special celebration event for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The event will take place at the school on Friday May 27 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

The school’s PTA will provide an update with full details of the event on the www.facebook.com/LillingtonNurseryandPrimarySchool Facebook page.

A poster for the event.

The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.