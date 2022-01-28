Just six months to go until the Commonwealth Games come to Leamington and Warwick - here's how you can get involved

Friday January 28 marks just six months until the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games comes to the Warwick district

To mark the milestone, Warwick District Council is reminding residents of the current preparations and activities underway for the Games so they know what’s on and how to get involved.

Cllr Liam Bartlett, portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure, said: “Before the Games arrives this summer, we are delighted to support Birmingham 2022 initiatives, including the recruitment of Queen’s Baton Relay Batonbearers and the search for volunteers for the Opening and Closing ceremonies.

"It would be great to see local people taking part in these events.

“But if you would rather be a spectator this summer, there is still time to purchase tickets to this fantastic event and experience the vibrancy and excitement of the Games.”

Here is what is happening and how residents can get involved:

~ In preparation for the event, Warwick District Council, with the support of Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP), have been making improvements in Leamington’s Victoria Park and the surrounding area.

~ Residents are also being invited to share stories, memories, anecdotes, and photos to celebrate their connections to the 54 countries in the Commonwealth. For further information on the Commonwealth Connections Initiative and to submit a story, go to: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/commonwealthconnections~ This summer, CultureFest will be taking place from July 16 to August 21 and aims to encourage the people who live, work and visit the area during the Games to discover or rediscover venues and artists with a programme of activities and events taking place across the district. For more information go to: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/culturefest~ The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games organisers have also recently launched their search to find more than 2,000 Batonbearers to carry the baton as part of the Queen’s Baton Relay when it arrives in England on July 4.