Justice for Palestinians group holds third Pathways to Peace meeting in Leamington

Leamington-based campaign group Justice for Palestinians has held the third in its series of Pathways to Peace event at St Peters church hall in the town. Picture supplied.

Leamington-based campaign group Justice for Palestinians has held the third in its series of Pathways to Peace event at St Peter’s Church Hall in the town.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting featured two Israeli Jewish speakers: Haim Bresheeth, son of Auschwitz survivors, who has lived in the UK since 1972, and is a Professorial Research Associate at the School of African and Oriental Studies, SOAS, in London, and a co-founder of the Convivencia Alliance; and Magen Inon, an educator, whose parents were among those killed in the Hamas massacre on October 7 2023.

Both speakers emphasised the need for Israelis and Palestinians to learn to live together, and agreed that peace will be impossible without some measure of justice for the Palestinians displaced during the formation of Israel and in subsequent wars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magen Inon gave a moving account of flying back to Israel and meeting with his siblings after his parents’ killing.

During the period of mourning, their home was visited by Jewish and Palestinians friends, resulting in a joint request that there should be no act of revenge, and leading to the formation of a group of Jews and Palestinians determined to work together for peace.

He is now part of the team of the UK Jewish organisation Yachad whose primary mission is to empower British Jews to support a political resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

After their talks, the speakers then fielded questions from the capacity audience of nearly a hundred.

Fittingly, the meeting was chaired by JFP supporter Georgina Halabi, who has both Jewish and Palestinian Christian ancestors.