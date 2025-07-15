Katie Hopkins's controversial show in Rugby has been cancelled, just days before it was due to take place

Campaigners were due to protest outside Katie Hopkins's show on Saturday July 19 at the Benn Hall. (Stock image/Getty image).

Katie Hopkins's controversial show in Rugby has been cancelled.

Campaigners were due to protest outside the show on Saturday July 19 at the Benn Hall, and had criticised Rugby Borough Council (RBC) for allowing it to go ahead in a council-owned venue.

But today (Tuesday) RBC has announced that it has changed its mind and cancelled the booking - which is part of the outspoken commentator's Batsh*t Bonkers Britain tour - just days before it was due to take part.

RBC said it took advice from police after hearing about the protests and it could not 'guarantee the safety of ticket holders or protesters'.

In a statement, RBC said: “The Benn Hall is primarily a family venue with many community events and activities from musical shows to antiques fairs. We want to support all our communities and their interests with safe, fun activities that everyone can enjoy.

"Since concerns about the Batsh*t Bonkers Britain tour booking were first raised with us, we have taken advice from a variety of partner organisations, including Warwickshire Police, about the context and safety implications of this performance.

“We are aware of a planned protest on the evening of the performance with significant numbers of individuals and organisations indicating their intention to attend.

“Because we are responsible for event safety and cannot guarantee the safety of ticket holders or protesters, we have cancelled the booking. Ticket holders should contact the promoter for information on refunds.

“We understand the depth of feeling this matter has invoked. We will review the Benn Hall booking policy and debate it at a forthcoming meeting of the council.”

As we previously reported, hundreds of people had signed their petition calling for Rugby Borough Council to cancel the gig.

Katei Hopkins has previously appeared at the Benn Hall in May last year.