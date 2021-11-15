Keeping the historic stories of the Warwickshire Regiment alive for future generations in Warwick

A new project will help keep the historic stories of the Warwickshire Regiment alive for future generations.

A new project will help keep the historic stories of the Warwickshire Regiment alive for future generations.

The Fusilier Museum Warwick has been working in partnership with Warwickshire County Council libraries on the initiative to take the museum into the local community.

They are hoping to do this through touch screens in in Warwick Tourist Information Centre, giving the history of the regiment, stories of some of the famous people, details about the new museum, games to play, the shop and how to volunteer or join the Friends.

A new project will help keep the historic stories of the Warwickshire Regiment alive for future generations.

There will be changing content on the screens and the banners to tie in with national events like Remembrance Day.

Curator Stephanie Bennett said: "This is really exciting for the museum as we are currently closed until we re-open next year at the new location in Pageant House in Warwick.