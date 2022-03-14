Kenilworth aid relief appeal for Ukraine: organisers have list of specific items they are now accepting as donations

The organisers of an appeal in Kenilworth to help Ukrainian victims of war have now published a list of items they need after they were overwhelmed by the amount of donations they have received over the weekend.

Ukraine Aid Relief - Kenilworth, a non-profit organisation set up by dad-of-two and businessman Doug Leaf, launched the appeal through the popular local pub The Engine last week.

Two drop-off points have been set up at Talisman Square and the Castle Farm Recreation Centre, which had been closed to the public pending the site being redeveloped but opened for use for the appeal by Warwick District Council.

The pile of donatons made at the drop-off point at Talisman Square in Kenilworth.

The drop-off points are not longer accepting donations of clothing but do need people to give items which have been listed on .Ukraine Aid Relief - Kenilworth's Facebook Page

These are: long life foods, baby milk powder, ladies sanitary items, nappies, toothbrushes and toothpaste, toiletries, soap, brushes and combs, painkillers, sterile compresses, bandages, plasters, disinfectants and antiseptics, disposable gloves, packaged batteries (AA and AAA), torches and first aid kits.

Mr Jeffs said the plan is to have a weekly collection carried out by JLR and to focus on prioritising the urgent requirements.

He has said: “People have had to leave their lives behind and find shelter with only the clothes on their backs.

The pile of donations left at the drop-off point at Castle Farm, Kenilworth.

“You cannot begin to imagine the trauma being endured by Ukrainian families.

“We’ve been in touch with charities like Unicef to see what is needed on the ground and we will take as much as we can to the border.”

To make a cash donation: Lloyds Bank Sort Code 30:94:93 Acc. No: 76247168 Name: Mr D Bastone

For more information about the appeal search for https://www.facebook.com/UkraineAidReliefKenilworth