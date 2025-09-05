Kenilworth and Leamington set to get new play areas
Warwick District Council said that work to install new play areas at Castle Farm in Kenilworth and Mill Gardens in Leamington will start during autumn.
The council said the new play areas have been “designed with feedback from Evergreen School and in partnership with play design experts, incorporating new equipment for all ages from tots to teens, the new areas will bring the community a whole new play experience to aid learning, social mobility and inclusivity.”
In preparation for the work, the existing Castle Farm play area will be closed from Monday September 8 and will remain so until the new equipment is completed, tested and ready for use.
This will be followed by the closure of the Mill Gardens playground later this month.
The council said the work on both sites will include “improvements to the drainage to accommodate the new play equipment, enhanced safety surfacing as well as additional provision for access needs”.
Darren Knight, deputy chief executive said: “We are delighted to begin work to install these new multi-accessible play areas to our district.
"These have been carefully designed in close collaboration with local education providers and parents including Evergreen School, with the needs of the SEND community at the forefront of our decision making, whilst also providing excitement, fun and challenge for all ages.”
For safety, members of the public are asked not to enter either of the construction sites while the work is in progress. The council added that security measures will be in place.
For more information go to: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/playareas