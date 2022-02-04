Kenilworth and Southam MP visits care home to commemorate the residents who passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic

Jeremy Wright MP stands next to the newly planted tree with Castel Froma Neuro Care chief executive Marie Bawden, staff and residents.

Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright has attended an event to commemorate care home residents who died during the Covid-19 pandemic and to praise the staff who cared for them and others over the last two years,

Mr Wright visited the Castel Froma Neuro Care's Helen Ley Care Centre in Blackdown where a tree and plaque have been placed.

Residents, trustees and members of staff attended the event, in which tea and biscuits were served next to the tree.

The occasion was a chance for Mr Wright to speak to staff and residents about their experiences over the last two years.

He said: "He said: ‘It is always a pleasure to visit the Helen Ley Care Centre and meet its residents and the staff who look after them so well.

"The new tree in the grounds we gathered near is a lasting tribute to those who lost their lives during the pandemic and to all the efforts made by the entire team to provide care of high quality in very difficult circumstances.

"They deserve all our thanks and praise."

Another tree and plaque have also been placed at Castel Froma's Lillington House to provide a peaceful setting for remembrance.