Kenilworth author has been nominated for four awards and needs your votes to help him win

A Kenilworth author has been shortlisted for four awards and needs your votes to help him win them.

Horror writer Dave Musson is up for a quartet of gongs in the inaugural Bookstagram Awards on Instagram.

Dave’s new collection of short stories Once More Round the Sun - set in a fictional version of Kenilworth - is in the running for the best horror release, the best anthology/collection, and the best cover art.

Dave has also been shortlisted for the Author of Year category.

Kenilworth horror author Dave Musson and his new book Once More Around the Sun. Pictures supplied.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted in four categories and really appreciate anyone who put me forward.

"Making it this far is fantastic but it would be incredible to win.

"If anyone is willing to vote for me I’d be incredibly grateful.”

Voting is open until September 22 and done by sending a direct message on Instagram to the @bookstagramawards with your votes for Dave in each category.