Kenilworth author is marking new children's book launch with signing event

An author from Kenilworth is marking the release of her new children's book with a signing event.

Fletcher’s Numbers is the latest release by author Julia Rawlinson and illustrator Tiphanie Beeke

This is the third board book, following eight Fletcher’s Four Seasons picture books and the board books Fletcher and the Seasons and Fletcher’s Colours.

To mark the release, a free colouring and signing event will be taking place at Kenilworth Books from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday (November 9).

Julia said: “Tiphanie Beeke has created a new Fletcher’s Numbers colouring sheet for the occasion and I can’t wait to share it with Kenilworth’s little book-lovers.

"There’s no need to book – just drop in and say hello.

"As always, Kenilworth Books are offering signed and dedicated copies of the picture books and signed and dedicated bookmarks for the board books too.

“There’s a brand-new Fletcher’s Four Seasons picture book on the way – Fletcher and the Bee – which will be published to coincide with World Bee Day in May 2025.”