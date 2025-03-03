Kenilworth author set to launch new book at event at town bookshop

Anthony Etherington who is based in Kenilworth has released a new book. Photos supplied

An author from Kenilworth will be marking the release of his latest novel with a launch event at a bookshop in the town.

Anthony Etherington will be signing copies of his latest release, ‘Some Other Eden’, at Kenilworth Books on Saturday March 29.

The event will run between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Anthony has written several teleplays and screen dramas. One of these, Yellow Dragon and the Red Fox, won Best Screenplay awards at the European Independent Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Wales in 2014.

Two of his short scripts – Flotsam and Gemma’s War – have been filmed and can be viewed on YouTube.

His debut novel, Europia, was published in 2022 and his newest release, which is contemporary crime fiction novel, is his second book.

Speaking about the book Anthony said: “Soon after leaving school, I worked on two farms in Israel and, ever since, have remained in touch with one of the families that employed me.

"More than three decades later I returned regularly to the Middle East, working as a self-employed contractor on various recruitment and people development projects in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Dubai.

"While abroad I observed that most of the people I met shared the same hopes and wants: good health for themselves and their families; a decent education and employment prospects for their children; and work that pays.

"Some Other Eden is, at heart, my attempt to give voice to the belief that we have far more in common than divides us.”

To pre-order a copy go to: https://www.kenilworthbooks.co.uk/event/saturday-signing-come-and-meet-local-author-anthony-etherington/

The blurb for Some Other Eden

Cairo, 2010. As the vast city swelters in the summer heatwave, anti-government protesters take to the streets.

When visiting businessman Geoff Ward is kidnapped, his client Khaled and Khaled’s sister, Layla, a prominent activist, set out to find the Englishman. Meanwhile, back in the UK, Geoff’s wife, Angie, frustrated by her feelings of helplessness and the government’s apparent ineffectiveness, contacts an old family friend, Shimon, to ask for help.

Who has taken Geoff and why? Can his would-be rescuers work together to find him? And how will Angie and her two teenage children cope with his disappearance? Told from multiple perspectives, Some Other Eden – part kidnap thriller, part family drama – is a gripping tale of resilience and courage in an increasingly turbulent and fragmented world.