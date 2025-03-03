Kenilworth author set to launch new book at event at town bookshop
Anthony Etherington will be signing copies of his latest release, ‘Some Other Eden’, at Kenilworth Books on Saturday March 29.
The event will run between 10.30am and 1.30pm.
Anthony has written several teleplays and screen dramas. One of these, Yellow Dragon and the Red Fox, won Best Screenplay awards at the European Independent Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Wales in 2014.
Two of his short scripts – Flotsam and Gemma’s War – have been filmed and can be viewed on YouTube.
His debut novel, Europia, was published in 2022 and his newest release, which is contemporary crime fiction novel, is his second book.
Speaking about the book Anthony said: “Soon after leaving school, I worked on two farms in Israel and, ever since, have remained in touch with one of the families that employed me.
"More than three decades later I returned regularly to the Middle East, working as a self-employed contractor on various recruitment and people development projects in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Dubai.
"While abroad I observed that most of the people I met shared the same hopes and wants: good health for themselves and their families; a decent education and employment prospects for their children; and work that pays.
"Some Other Eden is, at heart, my attempt to give voice to the belief that we have far more in common than divides us.”
To pre-order a copy go to: https://www.kenilworthbooks.co.uk/event/saturday-signing-come-and-meet-local-author-anthony-etherington/