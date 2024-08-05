Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kenilworth author's new collection of horror stories set in a fictional Warwickshire town is set to release next week.

‘Once More Round the Sun’ is the first full collection from horror author Dave Musson.

The book features 13 stories set in or around the fictionalised town of Kingsworth, which Dave says is a version of Kenilworth and a tribute to the town he lives in.

Now a Kenilworth resident of almost a decade, Dave grew up in Bulkington and was a pupil at King Henry VIII School in Coventry.

Speaking about the collection, he said: “With Kingsworth, I’ve tried to create a typical sleepy Warwickshire town.

"Kingsworth is somewhere that is, without doubt, a nice place to visit.

"There’s a castle, great schools, and lots of green space to enjoy.

“But, like most nice places to visit, if you scratch the surface, you’ll find something a little darker.

"You know the kind of thing; unsettling stories that locals love to tell outsiders with the sole purpose of getting under their skin.

"Kingsworth is no different…there’s plenty to discover among its streets and homes that the local tourist board wouldn’t want you to hear about.

"But I’d certainly love to show you some of the skeletons in this town’s closet.”

38-year-old Dave, who writes in his spare time, has built a following in the horror community over the last few years.

He is the author of 2023’s Tiny Tales of Terror mini collections of flash fiction and 2002’s The Ultimate Stephen King Quiz Book, as well as the host of the Dave Reads King YouTube channel, the accompanying Constant Writers podcast.

With this collection, Dave not only hopes to scare readers but also leave them wanting more.

He added: “The stories here are not the only ones Kingsworth has to tell – far from it.

In fact, this collection is just the beginning…I’ve got plenty more darks tales set here that are itching to get out.”

Once More Round the Sun, by Dave Musson, will be available in paperback and ebook on August 13 wherever books are sold.

To find out more about Dave go to: davemussonauthor.com