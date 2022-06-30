Kenilworth book shop to host day dedicated to celebrating writers from in and around the town and their independent publishers

Charlotte Vaughan and Judy Brook of Kenilworth Books. Picture submitted.

A popular Kenilworth bookshop is set to celebrate the success of local authors and independent publishers during a special one-day event.

Kenilworth Books at the Talisman Shopping Centre in the town centre will hold its Indie Publisher Day on Saturday, July 9, from 11am to 3pm, and will host a selection of writers from in and around the area who have all been supported by independent publishers to make their mark in the book industry.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event showcases local author, Anthony Etherington’s fiction title Europia, a thrilling story based in Eastern Europe in the year 2030; as well as Pauline Crame’s novel Song in the Key of Madeleine, which centres around the emerging relationship between two individuals from very different social and cultural backgrounds – both published by The Book Guild.

For poetry lovers, Chris Burleigh’s Poetry book Intersecting Lines from Beercott Books explores the familiar from fresh new perspectives, while Oliver Comins will be sharing his observational poetry books, published by Templar Poetry.

Former-journalist turned history-writer Simon Wilcox will be discussing books past and present including From Gas Street to The Ganges, published by The History Press, and Robin Leach will be delighting enthusiasts with his popular Kenilworth History books from Rookfield Publications.

And local history writers Graham Gould and Peter James will also be dropping in during the morning to share their wide-ranging research on a variety of Kenilworth buildings and even local allotment sheds.

Judy Brook, the owner of Kenilworth Books, said: “We’ve always championed our local talent. This year our Indie Publisher Day is set to be even bigger, with ten authors all bringing something different to the table, giving our customers a great reminder of how special Kenilworth is and the culture it creates.”

With book signings happening throughout the event, there will also be a variety of family and children’s activities, led by independent children’s publisher, Owlet Press which is based in Warwick.

Midlands-based Monika Singh Gangotra will launch her new picture book, The Gifts That Grow with readings and summer-flower seed planting, while Kenilworth-based authors Tarah L. Gear and Katie Sahota will be reading their inclusive children’s books, with craft and colouring sessions.

“Kenilworth Books has supported us as a local partner from day one,” said Sam Langley-Swain, Founder of Owlet Press, who will also be reading his latest picture book at the shop.

“In creating special events like this, Judy, Tamsin and the team really do showcase what Kenilworth and the surrounding area has to offer, to the book industry and our local community.”

Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Discovery Properties – the developers of Talisman Shopping Centre – said:

“Kenilworth Books has always been a great supporter of local authors and independent publishing, and it’s great that it will host a wide variety of writers to showcase the breadth of talent the region has.”