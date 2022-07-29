Kenilworth Books is holding signing event for local author's latest children's book

The shop, which is based in Talisman Square, is holding the event for Julia Rawlinson's ‘Fletcher and the Rockpool’. Photo supplied

Kenilworth Books will be holding a signing event for a local author’s new children’s book this weekend.

The shop, which is based in Talisman Square, is holding the event for Julia Rawlinson's ‘Fletcher and the Rockpool’.

It is the seventh and newest addition to her Fletcher’s picture book series.

Julia, who is from Kenilworth, will be the book shop signing copies from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday July 30.

This event is also part of a ‘Fletcher Story Walk’, which has been organised by Julia and illustrator Tiphanie Beeke.

A story walk is an outdoor trail for families, which combines reading a children’s book with a walk, and sometimes other activities. The latest Fletcher book can be used for a story walk.