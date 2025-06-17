Kenilworth Books to hold event featuring two bestselling women authors

Kenilworth Books will hold an event featuring two bestselling women authors next month.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is titled Dangerous Women and will take place at Kenilworth School on Thursday July 17 from 7pm to 8pm.

Elizabeth Fremantle and Caroline Lea will delve into the portrayal of women in historical fiction who defy societal norms and are often labelled as 'dangerous’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth is renowned for her feminist retellings of historical narratives.

A poster for the event.

Her latest novel, Sinners, explores the tragic life of Beatrice Cenci, a young Roman noblewoman who stood against the violence of men in sixteenth-century Rome.

Fremantle's debut, Queen’s Gambit, has been adapted into the feature film Firebrand, starring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law, and was nominated for the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

Caroline offers a reimagined account of Mary Shelley's summer of 1816 in her novel Love, Sex and Frankenstein.

Lea's previous work, Prize Women, was Kenilworth Books' top-selling fiction title of 2024.

For more information and tickets visit kenilworthbooks.co.uk