Kenilworth Books to hold event featuring two bestselling women authors
The event is titled Dangerous Women and will take place at Kenilworth School on Thursday July 17 from 7pm to 8pm.
Elizabeth Fremantle and Caroline Lea will delve into the portrayal of women in historical fiction who defy societal norms and are often labelled as 'dangerous’.
Elizabeth is renowned for her feminist retellings of historical narratives.
Her latest novel, Sinners, explores the tragic life of Beatrice Cenci, a young Roman noblewoman who stood against the violence of men in sixteenth-century Rome.
Fremantle's debut, Queen’s Gambit, has been adapted into the feature film Firebrand, starring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law, and was nominated for the Palme d’Or at Cannes.
Caroline offers a reimagined account of Mary Shelley's summer of 1816 in her novel Love, Sex and Frankenstein.
Lea's previous work, Prize Women, was Kenilworth Books' top-selling fiction title of 2024.
For more information and tickets visit kenilworthbooks.co.uk