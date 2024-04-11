Kenilworth carnival relocation to 'different part of Abbey Fields' moves a step closer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwick District Council is closing in on rubber stamping the relocation of Kenilworth carnival and fair to a different part of Abbey Fields.

The fair has operated for many years to the west of Bridge Street and immediately north of the Finham Brook but the area is now deemed unsuitable following the growth of nearby trees and the potential for waterlogging due to the proximity of the brook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An area of Abbey Fields to the north of Forrest Road has been identified but it will require the widening of gates and laying of gravel to get fair vehicles in as well as consultation with Historic England because of the nearby monument, a potential hurdle until that box is ticked.

The Kenilworth Carnival in 2023. Picture supplied

The council’s cabinet – the panel of Green and Labour councillors in charge of major service areas – this week approved the location and £8,000 of funding for the works to enable the move.

Councillor James Kennedy (Green, Kenilworth Park Hill), the district’s portfolio holder for climate change, said: “I would like to record my thanks to the officers who moved very quickly to find a solution to what was a very difficult problem caused by climate change and the area where the funfair took place no longer being suitable due to the risk of flooding and damage to the trees.

“We have now found a new place and this allows the council to go ahead not only this year and future years but also create a much more useful space on Abbey Fields for all sorts of other community events that already take place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ella Billiald (Green, Leamington Willes), portfolio holder for arts and economy, added: “It is an event which means so much to our community. Not many such events trend on social media but this was definitely one of them.

“Officers are meeting on site with Historic England (on Thursday) to confirm the works needed ahead of the fourth submission of the scheduled monument consent application later this week.”

It proved music to the ears of Councillor Judy Falp (Whitnash Residents’ Association, Witnash), but she hopes to see similar support for something on her area's wishlist.

“I think I first attended 68 years ago, at the age of one, and I have been quite a few times since so I am pleased a solution has been found,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad