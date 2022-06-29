Kenilworth Carnival will roll back into town after two-year absence this weekend

A previous Kenilworth Carnival. Picture submitted.

Kenilworth will hold its two-day carnival event for the first time in more than two years this weekend.

The event was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The carnival will include a precession through the town on Saturday (July 2) between 1pm and 3pm with entertainment and attractions being in Abbey Fields throughout the day and up until 7pm.

There will be performances by folk rock trio Firedaze and singer/songwriter Skullsexie, animatronic dinosaur displays by Jurassic Earth, dancing, singing, and a karate demsonstration.

And at the park on Sunday (July 3) the carnival will become a ‘picnic in the park’ event with music, a fun fair, food stalls and a grand raffle prize draw.

Keynotes Audio will provide an open-mic where artists can turn up and play to entertain the crowds.

Road closures will be in place during the procession between on Saturday between 1pm and 3pm.

The roads in which closures will take place in are as follows: Forrest Road (Closed throughout Saturday morning, resident access only), Castle Road,Castle Hill, High Street, Bridge Street, Rosemary Hill, Priory Road,Waverley Road, Warwick Road, St. John Street, Roseland Avenue, St. Nicholas Avenue, Randall RoadWarwick Road,The Square, Smalley Place, Abbey End.

National Express and Stagecoach are fully aware of the closures, and buses will be diverted. Users of public transport will need to contact their provider for further details.