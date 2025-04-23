Kenilworth Castle set to host BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? show

BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? will be visiting Kenilworth Castle on May 23. Right photo shows the show's presenter, BBC Political Correspondent Alex Forsyth (Photo by LoupePublishingLTD) . Photos supplied by English Heritage

Kenilworth Castle is set to host an upcoming edition of BBC Radio 4’s panel show ‘Any Questions?’.

The team from the show are due to set up at the historic site on Friday May 23 and members of the community are being invited to attend.

The iconic radio show, first broadcast in October 1948, is now presented by BBC Political Correspondent Alex Forsyth and each week it visits a different part of the country with a panel of four speakers who answer questions from the audience.

Whilst the panellists for the Kenilworth show are yet to be confirmed, Any Questions? is renowned for securing well-known politicians, policy makers, writers and thinkers – providing an opportunity for the audience to challenge these prominent figures.

Doors will open at 6.30pm and close at 7.15pm. The broadcast will then begin shortly after 8pm.

The event is free but space is limited so tickets need to be booked in advance.

To book tickets go to: https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/kenilworth-castle-bbc4-any-questions-at-kenilworth-castle/