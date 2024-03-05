Kenilworth charities get cash boost thanks to Rotary's Advent Calendar - but there's still prizes to claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charities in Kenilworth have been given a cash boost thanks to Kenilworth Rotary Club's Advent Calendar project.

More than 50 people gathered at the Senior Citizens’ Club last Friday (March 1) to support the Rotary Club president, David Morgan, as he handed cheques to five causes – The Waverley Centre, Myton Hospice, The Kenilworth Centre, Compassionate Kenilworth and the Talisman Theatre.

Charities receiving funds from the Kenilworth Advent Calendar project. From left to right shows: Anne Cross from The Waverley Centre, Lou Careless from Myton Hospices, Becky Webb and Sarah Jane Rose from The Kenilworth Centre, Helen Braithwaite and Pauline Haywood from Compassionate Kenilworth and Keri McCann from the TalismanTheatre. Photo supplied

The 2023 Advent Calendar project raised more than £15,000 by selling over 3,300 calendars.

However, despite the success of the project there are still many prizes left unclaimed.

A spokesperson from Kenilworth Rotary Club said: “The not so good news is that only 72 out of the 120 prizes have been claimed.

“While the official closing date was February 29, we are disappointed by the low uptake. So, we will entertain later claims.

“Calendar holders can still find the winning numbers on the website: kenilworthadventcalendar.co.uk and if they have a winner, then let us know by emailing [email protected] and we will deliver the prize to your door.

“This has been a real community effort with local businesses sponsoring the costs and donating prizes and services while local volunteers have been out on the streets selling the Advent Calendar to help fund local Kenilworth causes. We are proud of our town.

“The good news is that planning for the Kenilworth Advent Calendar for 2024 is just about to begin.