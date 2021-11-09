Kenilworth Christmas lights switch-on 2021: Two events in one day will mark the start of the Christmas season in town

Kenilworth residents will be spoilt for choice when the town hosts two festive lights switch-on events in the same day later this month.

The celebrations will start in Warwick Road from 4pm and High Street from 5pm on Friday November 26.

High Street will have a range of food and drink stalls, plus performances of Punch and Judy and an appearance from Santa with his sleigh.

A previous lights switch-on event in Warwick Road, Kenilworth.

Councillor Samantha Cooke wil switch on the lights in the road at 6pm.

In Warwick Road there will be a fun fair, live entertainment on stage and a range of market stalls.

The lights will be switched on here by Kenilworth Mayor Cllr Peter Jones - also at 6pm.

Councillor John Cooke, the Warwick District Council cabinet member for place and economy, said: “We’re looking forward to celebrating the start of the festive season in Kenilworth. With two different but equally exciting events, there’s plenty of choice for everyone.

The festive lights in High Street, Kenilworth.

“As we know, our support for local businesses is more important than ever so when you’re visiting the town this Christmas, remember to shop and support local.”

Councillor Peter Jones, Mayor of Kenilworth, added: “Friday 26 November at 6pm is to me the start of the Christmas Season in Kenilworth, when all the hard work of CJ’s Events, Hi-Lite Electrical and District Council staff can be seen in Warwick Road and the High Street.

“Thanks to finance from the town and district councils and the Kenilworth Illuminations Committee, we will have Christmas lights and entertainment in the two venues.

"Let the lights begin.”

Jamie John Walker from CJ’s Events Warwickshire Limited, said: “We look forward to returning to deliver the Christmas Market for the Kenilworth lights on Warwick Road in a different format than usual. We’ll be hosting over 30 independent businesses around the Clock Tower selling special and unique gifts for all ages, and our market will also be surrounded by amazing food & drink traders.”