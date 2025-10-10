Kenilworth cocktail bar and restaurant to close 'until further notice' on Monday

Lil Greens in Kenilworth. Credit: Google Maps.

A Kenilworth town centre cocktail bar and restaurant has announced it will close 'until further notice' on Monday.

Lil Greens, in Abbey End, made the announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday (October 7) but has not given any reasons for the sudden closure.

The statement says: “Lil Greens will close on Monday 13th October until further notice.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their continued support over the years.

“Please keep an eye on our social media pages for further updates.”

On the following day (Wednesday October 8), the bar posted another message on Facebook inviting customers to come along for ‘one last dance’.

The post says: “[This is ] your last chance to dance at Lil Greens

“Join us this weekend and say goodbye to Lil Greens, as you know it, for one last time.

"See you all this weekend for the last dance.”

The Kenilworth Weekly News has contacted the business for a comment.