Kenilworth community centre welcomes two new managers

A Kenilworth community centre has welcomed two new managers.
Sarah McCaffrey and Rebecca Webb and have been appointed as joint centre managers for The Kenilworth Centre in Abbey End after a recruitment process took place last month.
Cllr Richard Dickson, chair of trustees at The Kenilworth Centre, ‘We’re delighted Sarah and Becky will be joining us in early July, their vision supports the goals of the trustees to be a central space and support system for our community. Sarah and Becky are passionate about Kenilworth, having both worked on running Arts Festival and Becky’s ongoing work with Compassionate Kenilworth.”
Sarah and Becky added: “‘We are really excited to start working together to further develop opportunities for community connection and support at The Kenilworth Centre and want to thank Holly and the Trustees for paving the way.”