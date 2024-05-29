Kenilworth community getting ready to host the town's first Clean Air Day event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The community in Kenilworth is getting ready to host the town’s first Clean Air Day event next month.

Taking place on June 16 from 10am to 3pm at Abbey End, the family-friendly event aims to bring the town together to raise awareness of air quality and show how people can take action

A traffic-free one-mile active travel loop will set off from Abbey End at 11am, led by various well-known Kenilworth faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The loop encourages everyone to walk, wheel, cycle, or scooter along the route, with the aim of promoting active travel for both physical and mental wellbeing, and air quality.

Various well-known faces in Kenilworth, both businesses and residents, ready for the first Clean Air Day event in the town. Photos supplied

Free bike hire will be available on the day with adapted bikes, Brompton bikes, e-cargo bikes, kids bikes and other adult bikes of all shapes and sizes.

The event will also feature music from ‘Chaos’, a pedal-powered band who will also give people the chance to take part in a lightbulb challenge by generating electricity through pedalling.

Several local businesses will also be providing food and refreshments on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Cllr Zoe Leventhal, one of the organisers of the event alongside Cllr Alison Insley, said: “I’m really excited for Kenilworth’s first of hopefully many Clean Air Day events.

Various well-known faces in Kenilworth, both businesses and residents, ready for the first Clean Air Day event in the town. Photo supplied

"We’ll have plenty of information stalls on improving air quality and lots of support available for people looking to take that first step with active travel.

"You can buy a second-hand bike from The Cycle Recycler, learn some new cycle skills from Cycle Infinity and then try them out on our active travel loop, all in one day.”

Cllr Alison Insley added: “We’re really pleased to be bringing this event in to the heart of the town, bringing residents together to unite in improving our air quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a low carbon event, with no single use plastic so we’re encouraging residents to bring their own water bottle to refill at our free water stations and bring a reusable cup for any hot drinks.

“We look forward to seeing everyone from 10am on Sunday June 16, where our event will be opened by the Bicycle Mayor, Simon Storey, the Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Alan Chalmers, and the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Rajvinder Kaur Gill.”

For more information go to: https://kenilworthweb.co.uk/clean-air-day-2024

The event organisers would like to thank the sponsors; KidVelo, Brompton, Bunji, Talisman Theatre, Careys, Educaterers, The Lion, Medic Air, The Almanac and Budgens, St John’s

The Clean Air Day event takes place on the same day as Kenilworth Open Gardens, now in its 14 th year.

16 gardens in Kenilworth, including the new community garden on Station Road, will be open from 10am to 5pm to raise funds for the National Garden Scheme.

There are two new gardens on Spring Lane and Vicarage Road together with many others which have opened before.