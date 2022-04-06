Residents in Kenilworth are being invited to attend the Walk of Witness procession and service after a two-year gap.

The annual event, which takes place on Good Friday, was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and in 2021 there was a small event conducted only by representatives from the churches in the town due to the restrictions at the time.

This year the organisers, Churches Together in Kenilworth and District, are welcoming back members of the community to the event, which in previous years has attracted hundreds of people.

The small service in Abbey Fields held by representatives from Church Together in Kenilworth and District during 2021 when there were Covid restrictions on gatherings meaning no members of the public could attend

In 2019 the event saw between 400 to 500 people involved.

People are welcome to gather at St John’s Church in Warwick Road from 10am where there will be hot drinks and hot cross buns. The procession will then leave at around 10.15am.

The procession will then walk to Abbey End with a cross and have a small service there from around 10.45am, where there will be hymns and readings.

Then the walk will continue to Abbey Fields where the cross will be installed.

The cross, which is installed every year on Good Friday on Abbey Fields by Churches Together in Kenilworth and District

Attendees are then also welcome to attend Abbey Hill United Reformed Church for more hot drinks and hot cross buns.

The Mayor of Kenilworth Peter Jones will be attending the event and the Kenilworth Lions Club will be marshalling the event.

George Jones, Minister at Abbey Hill Unites Reformed Church and one of the Walk of Witness organisers said: “All are welcome – people of any religion, all religions or of none.”