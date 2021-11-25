Kenilworth community invited to join in celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by planting trees

The community in Kenilworth is being invited to join in celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year by planting trees

The community in Kenilworth is being invited to join in celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year by planting trees.

Kenilworth Town Council’s Climate Roadmap group are encouraging residents, community groups and schools to plant a tree or several trees during February/March next year.

The new trees will contribute to the national Queen’s Green Canopy organised by the Woodland Trust.

Trees planted by schools and community groups, which can be set up for this purpose, can be applied for directly from the Woodland Trust link below and are free.

Individuals can purchase them directly from the Woodland Trust for a fee, or a tree nursery of their choice. Trees should only be planted with the site owner's permission.

There are a variety of trees available to the public, for example the Woodland Trust suggests crab apple, cherry, rowan, hazel and hawthorn and a variety of others.

Care should be taken in the siting of these trees with regards their eventual size.

If the trees are bare-rooted whips they will need to be staked, protected from grazing animals, and regularly watered.

The council's Climate Roadmap group said it will try to map all the new trees (including those planted by community groups and schools) and display photographs of the trees once planted.

There is also the chance for Kenilworth residents (CV8 postcodes) to receive a £5 discount on any tree purchases or a bare-rooted whip for free subsidised by Kenilworth Town Council.

There is a limited amount of vouchers for the discount, which can be claimed at Smith’s Garden Centre in Baginton