Kenilworth community rallies to support family of much-loved tree surgeon who died in tragic biking accident

The community of Kenilworth has come together to support the family of a much-loved landscape gardener and tree surgeon who died in tragic bike accident.

Phil Swain died on February 9 while on a biking tour of Portugal and Spain when his bike was swept away by a current while he was attempting to cross a flooded road.

Despite an intense four-hour search by emergency services, Phil’s body was found downstream.

Moved by the loss of the father-of-two, his sister, Caroline, and a group of Phil’s close friends, rallied round to support the family and one of the group, Wayne Campbell, suggested launching a fundraiser on GoFundMe to assist financially.

Wayne said: “Phil was a cherished figure within the community.

"His passions were for motorbiking, snowboarding, and the great outdoors, as well as his dedication to his family and profession as a landscape gardener and tree surgeon.”

Reflecting on Phil’s popularity and the sudden and tragic nature of this accident, Wayne emphasised that the fund aims not only to provide immediate assistance to Phil’s family but also to help the recovery of outstanding payments for Phil’s work in the area.

The group of Phil’s friends said the response from Phil’s clients so far has been “incredibly supportive, with many coming forward to settle outstanding debts”.

Phil had just celebrated his 50th birthday and leaves behind two children, Harrison (age 16) and Scarlett (age 15) who join his friends in being overwhelmed with the level of support and response from his customers.

Friends and family say they are sincerely touched by the number of warm messages on the fundraiser already.

The Gofundme site will be kept updated to provide details of the funeral arrangements for those wishing to pay their respects.

The group said that “the outpouring of support demonstrates the profound impact Phil had on his community and the collective desire to honour his memory”.