Kenilworth cyclist thanks Warwickshire Air Ambulance for saving his life after devastating accident

John Murphy with Justine Alexander of the WNAA operational team. Credit: WNAA.

A Kenilworth cyclist has thanked the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) for saving his life after a devastating accident left him with multiple serious injuries.

John Murphy, 75, has been racing since his teenage years and is back on his bike again for the Kenilworth Wheelers Cycling Club.

Just two days before the incident on August 13 2024, John had completed a 55-mile road race in Loughborough.

But, what had began as a routine club ride through the Gloucestershire countryside on that day quickly turned into a disaster.

John Murphy in hospital after the accident. Credit: WNAA.

As the group he was riding with descended Walton Lane in Warwickshire, John hit a deep pothole at around 25 to 30 miles per hour.

The impact threw him from his bike, leaving him with a broken collarbone, six fractured ribs, and a neck fracture.

He said: “I was told I rolled and slid for about 30 metres.”

With no ambulance immediately available, John’s friends were preparing to drive him to hospital themselves when the sound of rotor blades cut through the air.

The WNAA crew landed nearby and delivered urgent care at the scene.

Dr Stuart Maitland-Knibb and critical care paramedic Matt Stringfellow administered advanced pain relief before transferring John to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire.

John spent five nights in hospital before beginning his long road to recovery.

Several months later, he finally returned to cycling.

John said: “It was only 20 miles, but it felt incredible.

“I can only repeat my thanks for all the help I was given.

"I never ever thought I’d be indebted to The Air Ambulance.”

For more information bout the WNAA visit https://theairambulanceservice.org.uk/

