The family, armed with a washing basket and cardboard box, managed to gather the ducks.

A Kenilworth family turned into a rescue team to reunite ducklings with their mother.

Just before Liz Watson opened her garden for the Kenilworth Open Gardens event on June 19, she was surprised to find the ducks in her pond - but when she checked in them later the mother duck had flown over the garden wall into the busy road (possibly scared by the dog) - and the ducklings were stranded in their garden.

"A rescue party was quickly formed," said Liz, who is the county organiser for Warwickshire National Garden Scheme.

"My two sons and daughter-in-law armed with a washing basket and cardboard box managed to gather the ducks."

They then collected their mum in the street and walked down with her to the nearby river.