Kenilworth filmmakers will be premiering their film at the Talisman Theatre in the town this month.

Dirty Dutch, written and directed by Matt Dixon who also produced the film with Liam Burke, is a comedy mockumentary that offers a satirical look into the world of movie-making.

It stars Ben Manning, Pablo Raybould and Laurence Saunders and co-stars Edward Lines, Ryan Brown and Stephan Bessant.

Matt says the film “is best described as a blend of The Office and Extras with a sprinkle of Hot Fuzz”.

He added: “As the cameras roll, follow the rollercoaster journey that takes you both in front of and behind the camera as an overly ambitious filmmaker attempts to create his very own 80s-style action masterpiece, revealing the chaos that unfolds.”

The premier will take place on Saturday November 25.

Matt said: “This premiere is special to us as we feel it celebrates the creativity and talent that Kenilworth has to offer.

"The film is a wonderful example of the artistic essence of our community.

"It's set to be a very special evening that brings our community together.”

For more information about Dirty Dutch and the premiere including trailers and updates visit https://dirtydutchfilm.wixsite.com/film

The film can also be followed on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and details are also on the Talisman Theatre website https://talismantheatre.co.uk/