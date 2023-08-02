Kenilworth Food Festival attracts around 10,000 visitors despite poor weather conditions

Several of the traders sold out of food, and the arts and crafts traders in Talisman Shopping Centre also said they saw ‘excellent footfall’ throughout the day.

The annual Kenilworth Food Festival hailed a success – despite rain threatening to keep people away.

Around 10,000 people attended the festival, which was held in Warwick Road and Talisman Shopping Centre.

Around 10,000 people descended on Kenilworth for the food festival held in Warwick Road and Talisman Shopping Centre with many coming prepared for the weather conditions. Photo supplied

The festival marks the high point in a run of events in Kenilworth and Talisman this year for organisers CJ’s Events Warwickshire, despite the backdrop of a difficult economic climate.

Jamie Walker, company director of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “It was brilliant to see just how successful the Kenilworth Food Festival was for our traders.

“The weather did its best to put people off but the vast majority of people simply put their umbrellas up and carried on enjoying the food, drink and arts and crafts on offer.

“The success of not only the Food Festival, but the other markets held in Talisman this year such as the Spring Market, has been heartening.

“Inflation and the cost-of-living crisis is challenging for everyone, so it’s really pleasing to have seen so many people appreciating our independent traders and what they have to offer.

“These kinds of events really help our traders’ income and we’re delighted that Kenilworth has turned out so well to support them.”

Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Discovery Properties – the developers of Talisman Shopping Centre – added: “The Kenilworth Food Festival is always a great draw for many people in and around Kenilworth, and this year was no exception.

“CJ’s Events Warwickshire did another fantastic job in organising a superb event, with so much delicious food and drink, as well as a great variety of arts and crafts, for people to sample.