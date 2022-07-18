Kenilworth Food Festival returns this weekend - and organisers are expecting it to be their biggest festival of the year

Organisers of the Kenilworth Food Festival are expecting more than 15,000 visitors at the event this year. Photo by Andrew Craner Photography

Organisers of the Kenilworth Food Festival are expecting more than 15,000 visitors at what they say will be their biggest festival this year.

The festival has been cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic, but before that, it was a popular event for Kenilworth.

There will be more than 90 stalls at the event this year. Photo by Andrew Craner Photography

Taking place on Warwick Road from Randall Road, up to and including Abbey End, the event will feature more than 90 stalls selling food, drink and other produce.

Food lovers will be able to browse, sample and buy a wide range of products including jams, oils, olives, pies, cheese, chocolate and street food.

For the first time, the festival will also host an arts and craft market, which will be hosted in Talisman Square.

In addition to the stalls and market, a live stage will host acts, such as Annabell Elizabeth, Rebecca Cole, Pembrooke, Matt Bowen and Letitia George.

There will also be fair rides and face painting for children, as well as the ‘Walk-about Chef’.

Aaron Probert, special events manager at CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “Kenilworth Food Festival has always been a popular community event and we’re delighted to be back.

"There will be something for everyone, and this is our biggest festival this year. It’s free entry for all, so we hope to see you on Sunday’

The Kenilworth Food Festival is taking place this Sunday (July 24) between 10am and 5pm.