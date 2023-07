The event, based around Abbey End on Sunday July 30, will include more than 100 traders.

The event, based around Abbey End on Sunday July 30 from 10am to 5pm, will include more than 100 traders.

The Kenilworth Food Festival. Photo by Andrew Craner Photography

This will include food and drinks to eat at the event or to take away and general goods.