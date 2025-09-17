Kenilworth foster dog Lucy Lou now needs a forever home after having her life turned around by carers

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is celebrating the impact of its foster carers, as Lucy Lou, the ten-year-old Akita, becomes the latest stray dog to have their life turned around by the expert care and attention provided by the charity and its network of volunteer foster carers.

Having first arrived at Dogs Trust in April, Lucy Lou was in a terrible state, with the vets' team quickly diagnosing entropion on both eyes, meaning that her eyelids curled inwards, causing her discomfort and leading her to keep her eyes closed.

Despite medical treatment to help her feel more comfortable and a pamper session to help with her tufted hair, Lucy Lou struggled in kennels.

The combination of a new environment and her limited vision meant she struggled to settle into her new surroundings.

Ten-year-old Akita Lucy Lou is in need of a forever home. Credit: Dogs Trust Kenilworth.

With recovery from an eye operation on the horizon, the Dogs Trust team found Lucy Lou a wonderful foster home, where she could get used to life in a home, and it was here that the real transformation began. Lucy Lou quickly became housetrained and started showing her loving side, greeting everyone with a happy waggy tail and enjoying life.

Emma-Jane Thomas, manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: "With the right medical advice, some TLC and time in a foster home, Lucy Lou's terrific transformation is almost complete, and shows the invaluable work of our expert teams and foster carers.

"All Lucy Lou needs is a happy, loving retirement home where she can play with her toys and relax in the sunshine.

“She prefers a slice of the quiet life, so is looking for a peaceful home, where she can go on rural walks and be the only pooch soaking up all your attention.

"As one of our older residents, Lucy Lou may be a little bit long in the tooth, but she still has so much love to give.

"We have no doubt she will be a great companion for someone and see out her retirement in the style she deserves.

"Currently, Dogs Trust Kenilworth cares for 133 dogs, including seven golden oldies like Lucy Lou, all of whom would love to find their forever homes to settle down in.

“Older pooches make great companions for people looking to provide a cosy retirement home for them to spend their golden years in.”