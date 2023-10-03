Register
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Kenilworth fundraiser uses her 90th birthday to boost her total for charity

A 90-year-old fundraiser from Kenilworth has once again raised hundreds of pounds for charity - and she used her special birthday to boost the total.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
Brenda Ladbrooke at her Macmillan Coffee MorningBrenda Ladbrooke at her Macmillan Coffee Morning
Brenda Ladbrooke at her Macmillan Coffee Morning

Brenda Ladbrooke has been hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning for 15 consecutive years in her bungalow and neighbours and friends once again came along to enjoy her cakes - homemade by Brenda and her family (who own Coffee on the Corner in Kenilworth).

Last month, Brenda turned 90 and raised £516 after asking for donations towards her Macmillan morning instead of gifts.

Related topics:Kenilworth