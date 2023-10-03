Kenilworth fundraiser uses her 90th birthday to boost her total for charity
A 90-year-old fundraiser from Kenilworth has once again raised hundreds of pounds for charity - and she used her special birthday to boost the total.
Brenda Ladbrooke has been hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning for 15 consecutive years in her bungalow and neighbours and friends once again came along to enjoy her cakes - homemade by Brenda and her family (who own Coffee on the Corner in Kenilworth).
Last month, Brenda turned 90 and raised £516 after asking for donations towards her Macmillan morning instead of gifts.