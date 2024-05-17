Kenilworth gains another piece of life-saving equipment thanks to town-based charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kenilworth has gained another piece of life-saving equipment thanks to charity based in the town.

Kenilworth HeartSafe (KHS), which was launched in 2019, has used a Government funding scheme designed to encourage more publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillators (AED) across communities.

The Government scheme funded half of the cost of installing a defibrillator at Albion Street Kitchen with the rest coming from a donation to KHS made by the F C Stokes Charitable Trust, a Coventry based charity.

Photo left to right shows: Neil Morris, chairman Kenilworth HeartSafe, Joseph Rayappan, Proprietor of Albion Street Kitchen and two members of staff from Albion Street Kitchen. Photo supplied

KHS chairman Neil Morris said: “We started our campaign nearly five years ago, when we founded our local charity, and it is good to see that our work is being encouraged by this new Government funding scheme.

"This is now the 28th publicly accessible AED in our community and the 21st facilitated by KHS.

"In addition to providing accessible AED’s KHS also provides free training courses in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the use of AEDs.

"This campaign is to ensure that we have both the equipment and skills to help keep us all safe in the community where we live, work and play”.

Joseph Rayappan, proprietor of Albion Street Kitchen, said: “I was delighted to be approached by Kenilworth HeartSafe who saw us as a good strategic location for one of their community-based AED’s and willingly agreed to act as host.

"There is an active retail business community in this part of Kenilworth with strong footfall and it is comforting to know that we now have locally based medical equipment which could be of assistance in an emergency situation.”