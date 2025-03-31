Kenilworth girl has been inspired by her dad's cancer story to collect Easter Eggs for hospital patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Kenilworth girl has been inspired by her dad’s cancer story to collect Easter Eggs to be given to hospital patients.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Timms, 32, has been in remission for 18 years since his battle against Hodgkin’s lymphoma when he was just 15 and he told his inquisitive six-year-old daughter about the time he was given an Easter Egg, which had been donated to the hospital during his treatment, and how that cheered him up.

Gracie-May said it would be nice for other patients to have the same experience so set about collecting eggs, which have been donated to her, and she now has more than 100 to be given to people at Warwick Hospital, University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, to mark the 18th year of him being in remission, keen golfer ben and his friend Jack, will walk 65.8 miles around the Isle of Wight continuously over two days while carrying their golf bags and wearing golf gear to raise money for Children with Cancer UK.

Gracie-May is collecting Easter Eggs for poorly people at local hospitals having been inspired by a story her father Ben told her about when he was receiving treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma as a teenager. Picture supplied.

The total distance of the walk is the equivalent to 18 average length golf courses.

Ben said: "I would be very appreciative of any money that you could donate having been a child with cancer.

“I know only too well how hard this can be and how much the support of a charity like Children with Cancer UK mean to people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gracie-May is collecting Easter Eggs for poorly people at local hospitals while her father Ben Timms is raising money for Children with Cancer UK. Picture supplied.

"Mine and Jack’s vision is a world where every child and young person survives cancer.”

To donate an Easter egg to Gracie-May’s collection email Ben at [email protected].

To donate to Ben’s fundraising effort visit https://tinyurl.com/4swyzse3