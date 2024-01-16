The event will be be held at the Kenilworth Cricket Club on Saturday March 16

Former Kenilworth school pupils from as far away as Australia will be coming to the Kenilworth Grammar School Class of '74's 50th Anniversary Reunion this year.

The event will be be held at the Kenilworth Cricket Club on Saturday March 16, 7pm to midnight - and the invitation is still open to former pupils.

Organiser Maurice Bennett said: "We have over 50 ex pupil attendees coming from as far afield as Australia, Europe and around the UK.

"It promises to be a great evening for all those coming…even some teachers!

"I personally feel very lucky to have been part of a school year as good as this one, I even found my wife of 45 years together in the same year!

"The diversity of the leavers is quite amazing too, from renowned professors, doctors, nurses, journalists, engineers, teachers, economists, sport coaches, agriculture, environmentalists, languages, accountants…a list of endless talents. Some retired, some still working, but clearly all enjoying life.”