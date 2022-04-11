Kenilworth group raises more than £6,000 for charities

An organisation in Kenilworth has raised more than £6,000 for charities.
During the past year, the Kenilworth Soroptimists raised £6,125 for charities at home and abroad.
At the group’s recent AGM, outgoing president Julie Pemberton thanked members for their efforts.
During the year the organisation:
~ raised £2,080 for the local Refuge and established an art project with £1,000 sponsorship from the Leamington Arts Society.
~ donated £1,500 to the Parenting Group in Warwickshire, which provides counselling and emotional support.
~ collected £400 for Water Aid.
~ sent £350 to St Vincent and the Grenadines to repair volcano damage.
~ raised £381 for wheelchairs for Friends of Sick Children in Malawi with a book sale.
~ sent £1,245 for Ukraine's refugees which was sent directly to Soroptimist International Krakow in Poland for immediate relief.
Amanda Jones, president-elect, thanked Julie for her leadership and presented her a card and photos of the successful year.