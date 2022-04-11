Kenilworth group raises more than £6,000 for charities

It donated money to a variety of good causes locally and abroad

By The Newsroom
Monday, 11th April 2022, 3:38 pm

An organisation in Kenilworth has raised more than £6,000 for charities.

During the past year, the Kenilworth Soroptimists raised £6,125 for charities at home and abroad.

At the group’s recent AGM, outgoing president Julie Pemberton thanked members for their efforts.

Outgoing president of the Kenilworth Soroptimists, Julie Pemberton was presented a card and photos from her year in the role. Photo supplied

During the year the organisation:

~ raised £2,080 for the local Refuge and established an art project with £1,000 sponsorship from the Leamington Arts Society.

~ donated £1,500 to the Parenting Group in Warwickshire, which provides counselling and emotional support.

~ collected £400 for Water Aid.

~ sent £350 to St Vincent and the Grenadines to repair volcano damage.

~ raised £381 for wheelchairs for Friends of Sick Children in Malawi with a book sale.

~ sent £1,245 for Ukraine's refugees which was sent directly to Soroptimist International Krakow in Poland for immediate relief.

Amanda Jones, president-elect, thanked Julie for her leadership and presented her a card and photos of the successful year.

