Kenilworth group raises more than £6,000 for charities

An organisation in Kenilworth has raised more than £6,000 for charities.

During the past year, the Kenilworth Soroptimists raised £6,125 for charities at home and abroad.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the group’s recent AGM, outgoing president Julie Pemberton thanked members for their efforts.

Outgoing president of the Kenilworth Soroptimists, Julie Pemberton was presented a card and photos from her year in the role. Photo supplied

During the year the organisation:

~ raised £2,080 for the local Refuge and established an art project with £1,000 sponsorship from the Leamington Arts Society.

~ donated £1,500 to the Parenting Group in Warwickshire, which provides counselling and emotional support.

~ collected £400 for Water Aid.

~ sent £350 to St Vincent and the Grenadines to repair volcano damage.

~ raised £381 for wheelchairs for Friends of Sick Children in Malawi with a book sale.

~ sent £1,245 for Ukraine's refugees which was sent directly to Soroptimist International Krakow in Poland for immediate relief.