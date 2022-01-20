Kenilworth gym helping new members stay motivated with free health journals

Paul Blackwell (club manager), Tom Wood (fitness instructor) and customer Cherie Rhodes. Photo supplied

A Kenilworth gym is aiming to help people keep their New Year’s Resolutions by offering a free health journal to all new members.

Anytime Fitness Kenilworth, based in Talisman Shopping Centre, is offering the journals to new members to help them track their exercise, nutrition and other key aspects of their health including mental well-being, sleep, work-life balance, their family and their social environment.

“The New Year is seen as a turning point for many when it comes to establishing new healthy habits and we’re looking forward to supporting people in Kenilworth with their health goals, said Paul Blackwell, club manager at Anytime Fitness Kenilworth.

“The hardest part is always getting started and our health journal aims to support people with these lifestyle changes and help them celebrate their achievements.

“We always encourage our members to write down everything and track their progress as it’s a great way to stay motivated.