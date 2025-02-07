Kenilworth gym is getting £250,000 refurbishment ahead of 11-year anniversary

An image of how the gym will look after the work has been completed. Photo supplied by Fitness Worx

A gym in Kenilworth is getting a £250,000 refurbishment ahead of its 11-year anniversary.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work at Fitness Worx Gym, which is in Common Lane Industrial Estate, is set to be completed in April.

To mark this, the gym will be hosting an ‘open weekend’ on April 5 and 6 and is inviting the community to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kenilworth gym was also the first Fitness Worx location, opening its doors in 2014. Since then, the brand has expanded.

Jack Gibson, director of Fitness Worx, said: "Kenilworth holds a special place in our journey, as it was the first-ever Fitness Worx gym.

"Over the past 10 years, we’ve grown into a community-driven brand, and this refurbishment is a way of giving back to our loyal members.

"The investment will ensure that Kenilworth remains a top-tier training facility, with cutting-edge equipment and an environment that motivates and inspires.

"We can't wait to welcome everyone to our open weekend in April and showcase the transformation."

For more information go to https://fitness-worx.com/kenilworth-gym/