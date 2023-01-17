Neil Curtis finished third in the 55-59 age group 100 metre race at the International Ice Swimming Association’s fifth World Championship event in Samoens, France

Neil Curtis at the International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) 5th World Championship - in Samoens, France. Picture submitted.

A Kenilworth man has braved icy cold waters to win a medal in an international outdoor swimming event

Neil Curtis finished third in the 55-59 age group 100 metre race and won a bronze medal for Great Britain at the International Ice Swimming Association’s fifth World Championship event in Samoens, France last week.

Neil, the owner and managing director of online marketing agency Net Visibility, also came sixth in the 250 metres race and fourth in 4 x 25m Individual Medley.

Neil Curtis racing at the International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) 5th World Championship - in Samoens, France. Picture submitted.

Neil is fairly new to the sport - which involves swimming in water at the temperature of 5C / 41F unassisted, with a silicon cap, pair of goggles and standard swimming costume – having taken it up only recently.

He was supposed to have taken part last year in Poland but the event was cancelled due to Covid.

HIs first challenge was an escape from Alcatraz swim in November 2018 to raise money for Warwick Hospital's cancer unit.

He then raised money for the Epilepsy Society by swimming with a group across the largest lakes in England Scotland and Wales (Loch Lomond, Derwent Water and Bala) in one day.

Neil Curtis, third from the left, with his Great Britain team mates at the International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) 5th World Championship - in Samoens, France. Picture submitted.