Kenilworth in Bloom awards are presented to youngsters at school in the town
The Kenilworth in Bloom (KiB) Gold Certificate and the Dave Shilton Cup were presented to young members of the gardening club at Priors Field Primary School by Alan Chalmers, the Mayor of Kenilworth, and Caroline Barker , the schools co-ordinator KiB .
The school prides itself on teaching the importance of gardening using ‘eco’ sustainable methods.
There is an ‘eco’ club and also a gardening club and from next year the two clubs will be combined.
Gardening and environmental/eco issues are very often linked.