Kenilworth is the latest town to get a brilliant new piece of street art on one if its walls

Kenilworth is the latest town in the Warwick District to get a new stunning piece of street art on one of its walls just days after a ten-metre high mural was completed in Leamington.

Brink Contemporary Arts were again the creators of this landscape on a wall in Station Road with arts team Gordon Landsburgh and Tim Robottom aka Mig29 and Lord Numb being the artists behind the work.

National Grid, Kenilworth Books, Jones The Family Jewellers and Kenilworth Town Council supported the project.