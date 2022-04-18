Kenilworth library hosting new exhibition about the role news plays in society

Kenilworth Library is hosting the 'Breaking the News' exhibition that explores the role news plays in society. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

Kenilworth library is hosting a new exhibition about the role that news plays in society.

‘Breaking the News’ has been created by Warwickshire County Council in partnership with The Living Knowledge Network and The British Library.

The free exhibition will run until May 20 and focuses on celebrating the news and examining what stories make the headlines and why to challenge our ways of thinking.

Cllr Andy Jenns, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “We are delighted to host the Breaking the News pop-up exhibition in Warwickshire in collaboration with the British Library’s Living Knowledge Network.

“In Warwickshire the exhibition will explore some of the most important local and regional stories from the past few hundred years, inspiring questions and conversations around the value of news, press freedom, the importance of journalism, and how news stories are identified and presented to our local communities.

“Journalism plays an important role in our society but also carries responsibilities relating to choice, interpretation, truth, and trust, and these themes are really brought to life in the exhibition to challenge and explore visitors’ views.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for residents to learn more about the news and journalism, and we look forward to welcoming the people of Warwickshire to visit us and find out more about what happens behind the headlines.”