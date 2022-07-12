Kenilworth Lido campaigners calling on council to once more review plans for town's lido

The lido at Abbey Fields swimming pool. Photo supplied

Members of the Kenilworth Lido Campaign group are once again calling on Warwick District Council to review plans for a replacement Lido.

This call comes after the group says it has become increasingly frustrated by ‘ongoing delays’ to the council’s Leisure Development plans for the town.

The renewed call is part of the campaigner’s ongoing fight against Warwick District Council' s (WDC) plans to replace the lido with a second indoor swimming pool – despite these plans getting the green light in 2021.

According to the group, there are reports that contracts for the Abbey Fields pools have still not been signed, and that a lido could present a better option.

A spokesperson from the campaign group said: “With a sunny weekend forecast and school summer holidays looming just a few weeks away, we are concerned that there appears to be very little sign of any plans for alternative swimming facilities or indeed any other leisure provision within the community.

“It also seems evident that despite a combined budget of almost £33 million WDC anticipate that the new swimming pools may well not open until late 2024.”

Campaign representative Ruth Colgan recently reiterated the group’s willingness to contribute to funding a ‘Feasibility Study for a Modern Lido in Abbey Fields’, which the group says could be up and running much more quickly.

Responding to the concerns and calls for a review, a spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “Warwick District Council is making significant progress with its plans to redevelop Abbey Fields Swimming Pool with a further announcement expected in the coming days.

"There have been delays to the timeline of the project while the Council has been in negotiation with contractors to achieve the best value for money, amidst a background of rising building costs and supply chain issues.

“The council appreciates the patience of the public and looks forward to providing the people of Kenilworth with a wonderful new facility, meeting demand for an additional year round pool space, disabled access and a beautiful community setting to enjoy a range of water based activities.