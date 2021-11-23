Kenilworth lido campaigners to hold 32-hour vigil outside outdoor pool

The lido at Abbey Fields swimming pool will be demolished and replaced by a second indoor pool under Warwick District Council plans.

Campaigners to keep and improve public outdoor swimming in Kenilworth will hold a 32-hour vigil outside the town's lido from 6am on Friday through to 2pm on Saturday (November 26 and 27).

The Lights Out for Kenilworth Lido event is being held outside Abbey Fields Swimming Pool to coincide with the town's two Christmas lights switch-on events.

This will be part of the Kenilworth Lido Campaign Group's ongoing fight against Warwick District Council' s (WDC) plans to replace the lido with a second indoor swimming pool.

Abbey Fields Swimmin Pool in Kenilworth.

The group wants the authority to rethink its plans and to build an improved outdoor pool in place of the lido instead.

The vigil will be lead by former Paralympian Melanie Barratt, who is now herself a keen outdoor swimmer and who recently spoke at the campaign group's COP OUT public meeting.

She has posted some of her thoughts about WDC's plans and about the campaign against them in a video on YoutubeA spokesperson for the campaign said: "The event will be a peaceful celebration of what should be the jewel in the crown of Abbey Fields and a reminder of what we will lose in the next few weeks if WDC follows through with its plans.

"There will be no picket line and we encourage the public to use the pool as normal during the vigil, but please do stop by to say hello and have a chat."

A computer generated image of Warwick District Council's plans for a second indoor swimming pool at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth, which will replace the lido at the site.

The group's petition against WDC's plans has now reached more than 2,500 signatures.

The plans are part of a wider scheme of leisure centre improvements which will also take place at Castle Farm Recreation Centre.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure, Cllr Liam Bartlett, said: “We are really excited about the stunning new sports facilities we are planning for Kenilworth.