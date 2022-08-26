Kenilworth Lions' Support the Charities day to return after successful first year

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenilworth Lions and Talisman Shopping Centre partnered in September 2021 to launch the inaugural Support the Charities Day.

The second event is to take place in the Talisman Shopping Centre car park in Kenilworth on September 3.

The following charities will have stalls; NSPCC, Warwickshire County Council Fostering, Soroptimist International, The OMEGA Course, King’s Hill Nursery, RNLI, Carers Trust Heart of England, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth Rotary, Dogs for Good, Mid Warwickshire Cats Protection, Alzheimer’s Society, Kenilworth WI, Shakespeare Hospice, Explorer Scouts, MacMillan Cancer Support, Myton Hospices and University Hospitals C&W and Compassionate Communities.

Around twenty charities are expected at a Kenilworth charity day set up to raise awareness of and fundraise for local and national causes. Photo supplied

The event, which runs from 10am to 3pm, is free to enter.

A raffle, tombola, lucky dip and specially created ‘pin the flush’ competition, organised by Kenilworth Soroptimists to raise money for Toilet Twinning – a scheme that helps fund a project in a poor community that enables families to build a basic toilet, have access to clean water and learn about hygiene - will provide the day’s games.

The Kenilworth Lions will also be bringing sample items from its furniture store in Farmer Ward Road – and will be available to purchase on the day.

Dave Maxted, president of the Kenilworth Lions, said: “Following its success last year, we’ve once again invited charitable organisations and volunteer groups from Warwickshire to Kenilworth in September to promote their invaluable and inspiring work to the public.

"I’d like to encourage both locals and visitors to the town to come along and have a look at the various things going on, hear of the amazing volunteering opportunities available and see how many balls you can lob into a full-sized English toilet.

"We hope to help each of the charities in attendance raise some money and provide people who pop down with some much-needed entertainment.”

Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Discovery Properties – the developers of Talisman Shopping Centre – added: “We hope plenty of visitors come along on the day and support the many local charities that do great work in and around Kenilworth and Warwickshire.”

For general enquiries about the event, email: [email protected]

For stall enquiries email: [email protected]