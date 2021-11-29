Kenilworth man teaches lifesaving skills to families of Manchester Arena Bombing victims

Simon Rogers of Turret Training holding his course for families of Manchester Arena Bombing victims.

A former Warwickshire policeman from Kenilworth has taught some of the lifesaving skills he learned through the job to families of victims of the Manchester Arena Bombing.

When he retired recently, Simon Rogers set up his own crisis and medical trauma care company Turret Training and through this he met Figen Murray, the mother of 29-year-old Martyn Hett who was one of the 22 people killed in the terrorist atrocity in 2017.

As part of her Martyn's Law campaign for better security measures across the UK event venue scene, Figen wants security and event staff to be trained in lifesaving techniques so they would be able to treat victims of terrorist attacks or other 'mass casualty incidents' at the scene in the time before the emergency services can arrive.

And Simon was happy to share his knowledge with her and a group - including family members of others who died or were injured in the bombing - by putting on a course in Manchester recently.

Simon said: " During the training session, the families began to talk about their experiences and were relating them to the training.

"Listening to their harrowing accounts really made me think about how important it is to provide these simple skills of first aid.

"It can and does make a real difference.

"What struck me was their incredible bravery during such a tragedy and even how they questioned their own capability and whether they did enough for their loved ones.

"It was truly humbling but from that day grew a real determination to learn these lifesaving skills.

"That was very inspiring to see.

"For me personally I know such training has saved many lives and help prevent further harm and I have been privy to such opportunities in my previous career.

"The importance of Figen Murray’s campaign, known as Martyns Law (now Protect Duty) is an ongoing campaign and its intention is to help assist members of the public during these critical medical emergencies or mass casualty events.

"Overall, it was a real privilege to have been part of this day and I shall never forget the steadfastness nor the sense of humour of the group."

Figen is confident that her campaign will lead to new legislation being brought in next year.

She said that through the Government's analysis being carried out it has become clear that having more people who are trained with the advanced skills Simon teaches on site at venues and at large events can be the difference between life or death for victims in serious incidents.

She believes all children of secondary school age should also be given the training.

Figen said: "Simon was fantastic.

"His course was very well structured and he gave us the confidence to do thigs such as using tourniquets and improvised methods.

"He also showed us how to use a defibrillator and how to stem a catastrophic bleed.

"The course was very interesting but because it took place a few days after the terrorist incident at Liverpool Women's Hospital a couple of the families got a bit worried about travelling anywhere but I was super proud of them for deciding to come despite being frightened."